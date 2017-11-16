Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Break Up, Singer Receives Protective Order Against Ex-Fiancé

Jennifer Hudson may not have her fairytale ending with David Otunga after all.

The couple have broken up and ended their relationship after 10 years, People confirms.

"They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months," Jennifer's rep said in a statement to the publication.

In addition, the singer's rep confirmed that the courts are already involved with their split.

"Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé," the statement concluded. "Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son."