Serena Williams' Star-Studded Wedding: See Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and More Famous Friends Arrive

When Serena Williams says "I Do," her Hollywood crew comes through.

In case you missed the big news, the tennis champion married Alexis Ohanian during a lavish ceremony in New Orleans Thursday night.

While inside details aren't available just yet, there's no denying the star power that was present to watch these longtime lovers officially say "I Do."

After appearing on The Real in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian flew to the destination and witnessed her close pal exchange vows. Other familiar faces included Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Eva Longoria.

