The Grey's Anatomy Fall Finale Just Left Us With One Hell of a Cliffhanger

"Why is everybody dying?"

Those aren't exactly the sort of words you want to hear anyone shout in a hospital's emergency room, and yet, those where the exact words shouted at the start of the Grey's Anatomy fall finale when everything went nuts and the hospital's entire computer system was hijacked by some terrifying hackers looking to make a massive payday.

What did they want? Only 5,000 bitcoin. Only problem? That's about $20 million dollars. Maybe Jackson (Jesse Williams) could write that check, but he was too busy wiping blood off his and Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) faces in a helicopter to answer Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) call as she defied FBI orders.