Roselyn Sanchez Reacts to Criticism From Fans for Hosting Latin Grammys After Giving Birth Less Than Two Week Ago

Roselyn Sanchez is a woman of her word!

The Devious Maids star gave birth to son Dylan on Nov. 3 and less than two weeks later, she's hosting the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards. Why? Because she had committed to doing so.

Once she began posting on Instagram about rehearsals for the big night, fans left numerous messages of concern about the actress returning to work so quickly.

That led the star to share a video addressing the criticism.

“Little by little I've read comments on my social media about people being worried. They say, ‘Roselyn, take care of yourself. You just had a baby, and it’s dangerous. You supposed to rest for 40 days,'" the star explains. "You are absolutely correct, but I had already committed. So, I’m here. I’m not 100 percent recovered, but I feel good. I promise you that I’m taking care of myself. The baby is at the hotel with his two nannies, and he is calm."