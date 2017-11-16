Sylvester Stallone Denies Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old in Las Vegas

Sylvester Stallone is denying allegations made from a 16-year-old girl who claimed the actor and his bodyguard sexually assaulted her in 1986.

"This is a ridiculous, categorically false story," Michelle Bega, a spokesperson for the Rocky star, said in a statement to E! News. "No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter."

The story, first published Thursday morning on DailyMail.com, featured a redacted copy of a purported 1986 Las Vegas police report titled "possible sexual assault."

According to the news outlet, an unnamed teenager disclosed to authorities that she had allegedly been "intimidated" into having sex with Sylvester and his bodyguard at the former Las Vegas Hilton Hotel one evening.