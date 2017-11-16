Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: There's Finally Photographic Proof That They Are More Than Friends

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Wedding

Serena Williams' Star-Studded Wedding: See Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and More Famous Friends Arrive

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are Married

Gigi Hadid Drops Out of 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

These two are definitely more than a Weeknd rebound! 

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted kissing during Justin's hockey game on Wednesday night. Selena was there along with her adorable puppy to cheer on her new (and old) boo.

While these two haven't officially confirmed anything, this picture says a lot. Plus, a source tells E! News that her and the Biebs are exclusive and he is committed to making it work for the long haul. What else do we know about their budding romance? 

Photos

Justin Bieber's Many Tattoos

Check out the clip above for the full story! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , PDA
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.