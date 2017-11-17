This Topknot Mohawk Just Became Your Signature Holiday Hairstyle

Just when you thought Mohawks were as passé as the punk rock trend itself, they've come back cooler and chicer than ever—most notably on the red carpet.

To break down the Topknot Mohawk, we tapped TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan, who uses TRESemmé Extra Hold Hair Spray to create this very look on many of her celeb clients. "This edgy style is great for a holiday party or even something a bit dressier, like a gala, because it looks like a chic topknot from the front but then there's something interesting from the back and side profile," explained the stylist.

But that's not the only reason this surprisingly wearable style is making the rounds this holiday season. It works on virtually every hair type. From layered and short to course and wavy, here are Justine's tips on how to work it with your natural texture.