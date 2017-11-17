Watch Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro's Hilarious Balloon Blunder: "The Balloons Are a Doozy!"

When it comes to party planning, balloons are definitely not Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcros specialty.  

In this clip from Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A ., the girls try to set up some big, silver party balloons for Nicole Williams' engagement party.

"The wind is not ideal for the balloons," Natalie realized. "This keeps twisting in the f--king wind," an irritated Olivia said as she tried to hold the balloons in place.

After struggling to spell out the word "engagement" with the super-sized balloons, the girls finally get it together.

"Engagement: E, N, G, nope, yup, A," Olivia and Natalie recited.

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above.

