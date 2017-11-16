2017 Latin Grammy Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Roselyn Sanchez, Sofia Carson and Many More

The biggest night in Latin music is here!

This show promises not to disappoint. We can expect performances by Juanes, J Balvin, Alessia Cara, Bad Bunny, French Montana, Lin-Manuel Miranda, CNCO, Nicky Jam, Luis Fonsi and many more. Stars like Camila CabelloSofia Carson and Flo Rida will be some of the night's presenters.

Leading this year's list of nominees is Residente with nine nominations, Maluma with seven, Shakira with six, and Kevin Jiménez ADG, Juanes, and Mon Laferte with five each.

Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez are set to host the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which airs today live on Univision at 8 p.m.