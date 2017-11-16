It Would Cost You Over $6 Million to Buy Everything on Goop's 2017 Holiday Gift Guides

Get your wallets ready—it's time to check out Goop's 2017 Holiday Gift Guides.

Gwyneth Paltrow's company has just released its annual gift guides and there are some pretty pricey options on the lists. On the Goop website, the company has 12 different gift guides for us to choose from, depending on what we're looking for. There's The Host Gift Guide, The Under 18 Gift Guide, The Dreamer Gift Guide, The Personalized Gift Guide, The Lover Gift Guide, The Health Nut Gift Guide, The Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide, The Cook Gift Guide, The Traveler Gift Guide, The Animal Lover Gift Guide, The Guy Gift Guide and The Ridiculous, But Awesome Gift Guide.

To buy every item on every list, it would cost over $6 million! Let's take a look at some of the lists: