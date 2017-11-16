It Would Cost You Over $6 Million to Buy Everything on Goop's 2017 Holiday Gift Guides

Get your wallets ready—it's time to check out Goop's 2017 Holiday Gift Guides.

Gwyneth Paltrow's company has just released its annual gift guides and there are some pretty pricey options on the lists. On the Goop website, the company has 12 different gift guides for us to choose from, depending on what we're looking for. There's The Host Gift Guide, The Under 18 Gift Guide,  The Dreamer Gift Guide, The Personalized Gift Guide, The Lover Gift Guide, The Health Nut Gift Guide, The Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide, The Cook Gift Guide, The Traveler Gift Guide, The Animal Lover Gift Guide, The Guy Gift Guide and The Ridiculous, But Awesome Gift Guide.

To buy every item on every list, it would cost over $6 million! Let's take a look at some of the lists:

The Ridiculous, But Awesome Gift Guide:

Total Price (not including tax): $6,150,175

Most Expensive Items

Sotheby's Realty Private Island in Belize: $6 million

Discover French Provenance in Bordeaux and Cognac (a five-day experience): $57,375 for 4 people

The Host Gift Guide:

Total Price (not including tax): $14,736

Most Expensive Items: 

Roman and Williams Guild Bar Cart: $9,250

Sien & Co Nube Handwoven Throw: $470

The Under 18 Gift Guide:

Total Price: $3,729

Most Expensive Items: 

Onewheel + Ultracharger: $1,499

Space Camp: $999

The Dreamer Gift Guide:

Total Price: $7,034

Most Expensive Items: 

Ted: The Age of Amazement (Ted Conference): $5,000 and up

Sigur Rós Concert in Iceland: $1,500 and up

The Personalized Gift Guide:

Total Price: $25,307

Most Expensive Items

Cartier Panthère De Cartier Watch: $22,800

Kim Dunham Spirit Animal Ring: $2,400

To see more of the gift guides, check out Goop!

