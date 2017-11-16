Bella Hadid and Ex The Weeknd Are "Hanging Out": Remembering Their Romance

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's recent reunion got us all nostalgic...over a time not very long ago.

Almost exactly one year ago, E! News learned that the two had split after dating on and off for more than a year. In recent days, which come a few weeks after The Weeknd's breakup from Selena Gomez, the 27-year-old "Starboy" singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) has been spotted hanging out separately with a few famous women, including Bella. He was photographed leaving her apartment on Tuesday.

Multiple sources confirmed to E! News on Wednesday that Bella, 21, and her The Weeknd have been "hanging out" again and that the two still love each other.

"Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends," one source said.