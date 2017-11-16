Watch More than 40 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models With Their Colorful Wings

by Corinne Heller |

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Show is almost here!

The event takes place in Shanghai, China later this month. Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge will return to the runway again, as will Candice Swanepoel, who was on maternity leave last year after giving birth to her first child, a son.

Also returning: Models such as Elsa HoskJasmine TookesMartha HuntSara SampaioRomee StrijdStella MaxwellTaylor HillJosephine SkriverLais Ribeiro and Bella Hadid, who made her debut at the annual fashion show last year.

Like every year, in addition to colorful, blinged out lingerie from Victoria's Secret's collections, the models will also wear elaborate, colorful wings. In the past, they've been made of mesh and other fabrics, ribbons, wires and yes, feathers.

Also, Ribeiro will sport the some 600-carat diamond, yellow sapphire and blue topaz Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra.

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs at 10 p.m. on CBS on November 28.

