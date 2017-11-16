Watch More than 40 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Models With Their Colorful Wings

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs at 10 p.m. on CBS on November 28.

Also, Ribeiro will sport the some 600-carat diamond, yellow sapphire and blue topaz Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra.

Like every year, in addition to colorful, blinged out lingerie from Victoria's Secret's collections, the models will also wear elaborate, colorful wings. In the past, they've been made of mesh and other fabrics, ribbons, wires and yes, feathers.

Also returning : Models such as Elsa Hosk , Jasmine Tookes , Martha Hunt , Sara Sampaio , Romee Strijd , Stella Maxwell , Taylor Hill , Josephine Skriver , Lais Ribeiro and Bella Hadid , who made her debut at the annual fashion show last year.

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Show is almost here!

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕