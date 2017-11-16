Gigi Hadid Drops Out of 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Gigi Hadid won't be walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
The 22-year-old supermodel made the announcement on her Twitter page Thursday that she wouldn't be able to make it to Shanghai, China for the show.
"I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year," Hadid wrote to her social media followers. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."
This news comes as a surprise to fans of Hadid, who had previously shared that she would be at this year's show.
Back in August, Hadid announced on Instagram that she would be walking in the 2017 VS show in Shanghai. "Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!!" Hadid captioned a picture of herself in an outfit from the 2016 show. "Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again."
Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt and more models walking in the show this year are currently on their way to Shanghai. It appears that Bella Hadid is still walking in the show, she posted on Instagram Wednesday saying she is "so excited."
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on CBS.
E! News has reached out to Hadid and Victoria's Secret for comment.