Gigi Hadid Drops Out of 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid won't be walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 22-year-old supermodel made the announcement on her Twitter page Thursday that she wouldn't be able to make it to Shanghai, China for the show.

"I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year," Hadid wrote to her social media followers. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."

This news comes as a surprise to fans of Hadid, who had previously shared that she would be at this year's show.