Here's Why Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Still Wears Her Wedding Ring

Porsha Williams is dishing about her personal life.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was a guest on Thursday's episode of E!'s Daily Pop and revealed to co-hosts Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Jessi Cruickshank why she still wears her diamond wedding ring.
Williams and ex-husband Kordell Stewart became officially divorced in 2013, but she was spotted wearing her ring on the latest episode of Real Housewives.
"I didn't have it on my ring finger, I had it on my right hand," Williams said Thursday. "So you know it's a diamond, it's mine and until I get ready to do whatever I wanna do with it, I am gonna wear it when I'm feelin' fancy."
Williams also revealed that while she's "happily single," she is dating.
"I am dating," she shared. "But right now until I find that one I'm happily single."
Right now her dating is strictly texting, but "pretty soon" she's going to meet with the two people she's been texting and have a "real date."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)