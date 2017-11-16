Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Celebrate Their Reunion With a Kiss, Because Young Love Never Dies

Despite their recent photographed PDA, they have not commented on the status of their current relationship.

"They are exclusive," a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They don't want to date anyone else. They both are very committed to making this work. Justin and Selena have grown up since the last time they were together."

Late last month, just before her breakup from The Weeknd was made public, Justin and Selena sparked romance rumors when they hung out at her house. Another source told E! News at the time that the former lovebirds have hung out "a few times" since she underwent kidney transplant surgery this past summer.

Justin and Selena later stepped out for breakfast and attended a church service. Days later, after Selena and The Weeknd's split was revealed, she and Justin were spotted riding bikes together. Selena was also spotted at one of Justin's hockey games, wearing one of his jerseys.

Days later, the lovebirds had dinner at a steakhouse—including after closing time, and attended the Hillsong Church Conference at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"The church has helped both of them see the light," the source told E! News. "Justin is 100 percent committed to making her happy. He loves her and wants to take care of her. Everyone on Justin's side of things think this is a very positive move for him. Selena is a very caring women. Selena's family and friends are coming along with excepting Justin in her life."

Earlier this week, Justin and Selena was spotted taking a stroll around Lake Balboa in Anthony C. Beilenson Park, a somewhat secluded hangout that is popular with families and couples, located north of Los Angeles.