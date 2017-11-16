Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Celebrate Their Reunion With a Kiss, Because Young Love Never Dies

Everything We Know About Kevin Spacey's Sexual Harassment Allegations and the Repercussions That Followed
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are sealing their rekindled relationship with a kiss.
They've hung out a few times in recent weeks and especially after her breakup from The Weeknd was revealed in late October. On Wednesday, they were photographed kissing on the lips at an amateur hockey game Justin played in Los Angeles. Selena brought her Cavalier King Charles puppy—a gift from The Weeknd.
She and Justin dated on and off for three years until 2014, a year in which he underwent some personal and legal turmoil.
Despite their recent photographed PDA, they have not commented on the status of their current relationship.
"They are exclusive," a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They don't want to date anyone else. They both are very committed to making this work. Justin and Selena have grown up since the last time they were together."
Late last month, just before her breakup from The Weeknd was made public, Justin and Selena sparked romance rumors when they hung out at her house. Another source told E! News at the time that the former lovebirds have hung out "a few times" since she underwent kidney transplant surgery this past summer.
Justin and Selena later stepped out for breakfast and attended a church service. Days later, after Selena and The Weeknd's split was revealed, she and Justin were spotted riding bikes together. Selena was also spotted at one of Justin's hockey games, wearing one of his jerseys.
Days later, the lovebirds had dinner at a steakhouse—including after closing time, and attended the Hillsong Church Conference at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
"The church has helped both of them see the light," the source told E! News. "Justin is 100 percent committed to making her happy. He loves her and wants to take care of her. Everyone on Justin's side of things think this is a very positive move for him. Selena is a very caring women. Selena's family and friends are coming along with excepting Justin in her life."
Earlier this week, Justin and Selena was spotted taking a stroll around Lake Balboa in Anthony C. Beilenson Park, a somewhat secluded hangout that is popular with families and couples, located north of Los Angeles.
My cousin went to lake balboa and saw Justin AND Selena lol I?m crying they?re so precious @bxxamy pic.twitter.com/a4mBgBNGhX— Violet (@BarcenaViolet) November 14, 2017
Earlier this month, another insider had told E! News that Justin and Selena were "more together now than they were a year ago."
"Her family and friends just don't want Selena to be with the immature and foolish Justin they know," the source added. "He's trying to change and be a better guy. We'll see what happens...Justin is changing but it's a process. He's trying."
The year Justin and Selena broke up was a tough one for him and led to much public mockery. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and faced a misdemeanor vandalism charge for pelting a neighbor's home with eggs. In addition, a video of him urinating in a bucket while cursing out former President Bill Clinton went viral. He later apologized.
Justin's music career was largely unaffected. In 2016, he embarked on his Purpose world tour. He canceled it abruptly in July, angering many fans. He later said he was looking forward to relaxing after being on tour for two years.