Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Didn't Invite Surrogate to Baby Shower

Kim said she decided to use a surrogate after experiencing "bad deliveries" and having a few surgeries on her uterus.

"I really didn't have a choice," she said. "I, at this point, couldn't get pregnant and we wanted to expand our family. So the fact that that is something that you can do, and it's really taboo to talk about and people don't really understand it, I mean, even throwing my baby shower, do I a baby shower? What do I do? I thought I wanted to because I wanted North to experience a party, like, 'Something's coming, someone's coming. We're going to welcome our little sister coming.' So I think that...that really like got everyone in the mood."

"But there are no rules. It's like, you know, I saw online people were saying today, like, 'Did you invite your surrogate to the shower? Is she invited?'" Kim continued. "What are the rules? There are no rules and I'm trying to figure it out. But I thought I'd want to be open about my experience because it's what I'm going through."

Kim said she decided she wanted a baby shower days before it was held.

"I was in the mindset of, 'I'm not going to do a baby shower,'" Kim said on The Real. "And all of a sudden, like five days before the baby shower, I was like, 'I have to do it.' Cherry blossoms, it's what I wanted. We had to rent off these cherry blossoms. They pulled it off in four or five days...and it was so beautiful and it was just a tea for my friends and it was beautiful. I'm so glad that I did it."

The baby shower featured pink cherry blossom trees, which fueled speculation Kim and Kanye are expecting a girl. Kim then confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week that they will be welcoming their second daughter.

Kim and Kanye's new baby will join big sister North West, 4, and big brother Saint West, who will turn 2 in December.

"It is an interesting transition. She is so excited it's a girl," Kim said about North. "She is so excited. I think my son's gonna have a harder time with it, I don't know why. I hope he doesn't. I tell her every night, 'You know, when you're coming in my room and it's now two in the morning, you know I might be in Baby Sister's room feeding her, so you can't, you know, I'm not always gonna be here.' And she's like, 'I know, Mom.' Let's see. Let's see."