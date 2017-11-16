Veep Delays Production Amid Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Cancer Battle

Production of Veep's final season has been delayed as the HBO show's star Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues her breast cancer treatments.

The 56-year-old Emmy-winning actress had revealed her diagnosis in September and has since undergone at least three rounds of chemotherapy. Her Veep co-stars have rallied behind her amid her battle. Executive Producer Frank Rich recently gave an update on the actress and the show in an interview on the Sirius XM radio show The Press Pool.

"I can tell you that Julia is undergoing treatment for breast cancer and we're obviously postponing production of the show. We were supposed to have started now while she's in treatment, but the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we're doing, which we're incredibly excited about."