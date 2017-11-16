Selena Gomez Is Justin Bieber's No. 1 Hockey Fan

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry, Prince William, Star Wars

Prince William and Prince Harry's Star Wars Cameo: New Details Revealed

Selena Gomez, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez Gears Up to Return to the American Music Awards Stage: "My First Performance in Over a Year"

Nazanin Mandi, The Platinum Life 106

Shantel Jackson Puts Her Shoe Gummi Inserts to the Test on The Platinum Life

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID

It looks like Selena Gomez is Justin Bieber's biggest hockey fan.

The "Bad Liar" singer was spotted supporting the "Sorry" singer at his ice hockey match in Los Angeles—continuing to spark rumors that the former couple might have rekindled their romance.

Gomez wasn't Bieber's only cheerleader. The "Fetish" singer also brought her adorable pup. A source told E! News the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was a gift from her ex The Weeknd, and the two were photographed visiting a pet store in New York in September.

Read

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: Are They Just Friends or Something More?

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber

GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID

This isn't the first time Gomez has attended one of Bieber's matches. Earlier this month, the "Fetish" singer was photographed wearing Bieber's jersey while she was leaving the rink. In fact, the two singers have been spending a lot of quality time together. Earlier this month, they attended church together and enjoyed a Sunday morning breakfast. They were also seen dining at Morton's Steakhouse in Los Angeles and were spotted riding bikes together. The Purpose singer was even spotted at SelGo's Los Angeles pad.

Gomez isn't the only one who may be rekindling a relationship with an ex. The Weeknd was photographed leaving Bella Hadid's New York apartment just weeks after he and Gomez split.

Could Jelena really be happening?

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Selena Gomez , Apple News , Justin Bieber
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.