Selena Gomez Is Justin Bieber's No. 1 Hockey Fan

GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID
It looks like Selena Gomez is Justin Bieber's biggest hockey fan.
The "Bad Liar" singer was spotted supporting the "Sorry" singer at his ice hockey match in Los Angeles—continuing to spark rumors that the former couple might have rekindled their romance.
Gomez wasn't Bieber's only cheerleader. The "Fetish" singer also brought her adorable pup. A source told E! News the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was a gift from her ex The Weeknd, and the two were photographed visiting a pet store in New York in September.
GICA/RMCL / BACKGRID
This isn't the first time Gomez has attended one of Bieber's matches. Earlier this month, the "Fetish" singer was photographed wearing Bieber's jersey while she was leaving the rink. In fact, the two singers have been spending a lot of quality time together. Earlier this month, they attended church together and enjoyed a Sunday morning breakfast. They were also seen dining at Morton's Steakhouse in Los Angeles and were spotted riding bikes together. The Purpose singer was even spotted at SelGo's Los Angeles pad.
Gomez isn't the only one who may be rekindling a relationship with an ex. The Weeknd was photographed leaving Bella Hadid's New York apartment just weeks after he and Gomez split.
Could Jelena really be happening?
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.