Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Anitta and More Stars Honor Alejandro Sanz as Latin Grammy's 2017 Person of the Year

On Wednesday night, Alejandro Sanz reached one of the highest honors in Latin music. He became the 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Music superstars gathered at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay's arena to pay homage to the Spanish singer as they looked back at his 25-year career and a long list of iconic hits. The academy has given the same honorable title to stars like Shakira, Miguel Bosé, Marc Anthony, and Joan Manuel Serrat among many others.