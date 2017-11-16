Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Anitta and More Stars Honor Alejandro Sanz as Latin Grammy's 2017 Person of the Year

by Diana Marti |

On Wednesday night, Alejandro Sanz reached one of the highest honors in Latin music. He became the 2017 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Music superstars gathered at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay's arena to pay homage to the Spanish singer as they looked back at his 25-year career and a long list of iconic hits. The academy has given the same honorable title to stars like ShakiraMiguel BoséMarc Anthony, and Joan Manuel Serrat among many others. 

Some of the biggest names in music, from all over the world, took the stage and paid tribute to the different phases of the 48-year-old singer's legendary career. 

Nick JonasAnitta, and Residente sang their version of Sanz's hit "Looking for Paradise" which originally features Alicia KeysJuanes and Camila Cabello performed the star's famous track "Quisiera Ser."

Natalia LafourcadeJuan Luis GuerraDavid BisbalNiña Pastori, Mon Laferte, Jesse y Joy, Rosalía, Luis Fonsi, and Gian Marco also gave heartfelt performances for the "Corazón Partío" singer. 

Camila Cabello

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Jonas took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with the "Havana" singer and captioned it,  "@camila_cabello and I at the Latin Grammys Person of the Year... honoring the incredible @alejandrosanz." 

Nick Jonas, Anitta

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for LARAS

Tonight the 18th annual Latin Grammys air live at 8:00 PM EST on Univision. 

Leading the list this year is Residente with nine nominations, Maluma with seven, Shakira with six, and Kevin Jiménez ADG, Juanes, and Mon Laferte with five each.

We can't wait to see who's going to win big tonight!

