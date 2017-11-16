Rapper Lil Peep Dies at 21—and His Ex Bella Thorne Is Speechless

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
The music industry has lost a rising star.
21-year-old rapper Lil Peep has died, The Guardian confirmed via his U.K. representative. Named Gustav Åhr at birth, Peep was reportedly taken to the hospital after an overdose, according to the newspaper. Per The New York Times, the New York native passed away Wednesday night in Tucson.
In a statement to The Guardian, Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, said, "I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing...I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life."
BACKGRID
After sharing a few concerning videos and photos on social media on Wednesday—in one, he spoke about taking six Xanax—the rapper's final Instagram post was a tribute to his fans.
In August, Lil Peep released his first and only studio album, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1. His untimely death has drawn emotional reactions from his admirers, among them Pete Wentz and Post Malone.
"In the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same," Malone wrote in tribute on Twitter. "i love you bud. forever."
Meanwhile, Bella Thorne, whom he was spotted kissing in September, was at a loss for words over Lil Peep's passing.
"F--k I don't know what to say," she tweeted early Thursday. "Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice."
In an Instagram video, Thorne elaborated, "Anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was. You guys know how great he was. Well, he was even more f--king great as a person."