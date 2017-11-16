How Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin's Friendship Grew Into a Serious Romance

Young Hollywood is buzzing thanks to a brand-new love connection.

E! News has learned Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin have turned their friendship into something more.

In fact, a source tells E! News that the famous pair has been quietly dating for several weeks now.

"It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout, but most recently it's become more serious," a source shared with E! News. "They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together."

Our insider added, "A few months ago they were sneaking out of public venues like Delilah while trying to not make a scene and now they have gone on private vacations to Europe. Their relationship has grown and they don't care if anyone sees them now."