How Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin's Friendship Grew Into a Serious Romance

Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Drinks a Sardine Smoothie to Avoid Discussing Khloe and Kylie Jenner's Rumored Pregnancies
Breaking Down the 2017 American Music Awards By the Numbers: Nominees, Performers and Plenty of Firsts
Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Young Hollywood is buzzing thanks to a brand-new love connection.
E! News has learned Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin have turned their friendship into something more.
In fact, a source tells E! News that the famous pair has been quietly dating for several weeks now.
"It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout, but most recently it's become more serious," a source shared with E! News. "They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together."
Our insider added, "A few months ago they were sneaking out of public venues like Delilah while trying to not make a scene and now they have gone on private vacations to Europe. Their relationship has grown and they don't care if anyone sees them now."
Fans of the "Treat You Better" singer and supermodel have had plenty of suspicions that these two were becoming more than just buddies.
At the 2017 MTV EMAs, the pair was spotted at an award show after party where they posed for a selfie alongside Rita Ora. Shawn and Hailey were also spotted at the same Kings Of Leon concert.
And if that wasn't enough, Hailey previously attended Shawn's concert in Brooklyn where she wore a pink hat that featured red roses. Oh, did we mention Shawn has a song called "Roses" on his album Illuminate?
"Hailey is not one to make things a huge deal, but Shawn worships her," our source shared. "He is definitely considerate of her busy schedule and her feelings. They are really cute together."
While things are still very much in the early stages, fans can't help but wonder if a red carpet debut is in this pair's future. After all, Shawn is performing at the 2017 American Music Awards this weekend.
Until then, those close to the couple appear to be in favor of this new relationship.
"Hailey's friends think Shawn is great because he is 'chill and relaxed' and is very supportive of Hailey," our source shared.