American Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The world's biggest fan-voted award show is almost here!
If you didn't already guess, the 2017 American Music Awards are set to air this evening on ABC. Lucky for fans across the country, the biggest names in music are getting ready to celebrate.
Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes are just some of the talented artists who will take to the stage and perform at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
In addition, the three-hour telecast will feature plenty of awards including the influential Artist of the Year trophy.
As host Tracee Ellis Ross makes the final touches to her jokes, we're celebrating the big winners of the night below.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Keep checking throughout the evening to see who America voted for. And make sure to watch the 2017 AMAs tonight at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
Lifetime Achievement Award
WINNER: Diana Ross
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Alessia Cara
Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group
Coldplay
The Chainsmokers
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Pop/Rock Album
The Weeknd Starboy
Bruno Mars 24K Magic
Drake More Life
Favorite Pop/Rock Song
"Despacito" Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
"Shape Of You" Ed Sheeran
"Closer" The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
New Artist of the Year
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year
The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know"
The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Tour of the Year
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"
Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"
Favorite Country Male Artist
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
Favorite Country Female Artist
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Favorite Country Album
Jason Aldean They Don't Know
Chris Stapleton From A Room: Volume 1
Keith Urban Ripcord
Favorite Country Song
Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"
Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album
Drake More Life
Kendrick Lamar DAMN
Migos Culture
Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One"
Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."
Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
The Weeknd
Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Rihanna
Favorite Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Favorite Soul/R&B Song
Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"
Khalid "Location"
The Weeknd "Starboy"
Favorite Alternative Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
twenty one pilots
Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Latin Artist
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Favorite Contemporary/Inspirational Artist
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
Trolls