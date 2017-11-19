American Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The world's biggest fan-voted award show is almost here!

If you didn't already guess, the 2017 American Music Awards are set to air this evening on ABC. Lucky for fans across the country, the biggest names in music are getting ready to celebrate.

Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes are just some of the talented artists who will take to the stage and perform at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

In addition, the three-hour telecast will feature plenty of awards including the influential Artist of the Year trophy.

As host Tracee Ellis Ross makes the final touches to her jokes, we're celebrating the big winners of the night below.