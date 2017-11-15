Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Garcia Johnson Named 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador

When it comes to the Golden Globes, Hollywood offspring always has a place on the stage.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that Simone Garcia Johnson, the 16-year-old daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, would serve as the newly re-named Golden Globe Ambassador (formerly Miss/Mr. Golden Globe) for the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards.

"As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round," said HFPA President Meher Tatna.

"I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary," said Garcia Johnson. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."

Last year's Miss Golden Globe had a trio of ladies—Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, daughters of Sylvester Stallone.