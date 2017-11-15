Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Garcia Johnson Named 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Trinity Fatu, Total Divas 703

Trinity Fatu and Lana Risk Breaking a Few Minor Rules In Order to Take Their Careers to the Next Level on Total Divas

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Taken to Task By Twitter for ''Awkward'' Mid-Speech Water Break

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Addresses Sexual Violence in Hollywood During United Nations Speech

Simone Garcia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson

Courtesy Yoman YeeSergi Alexander/WireImage

When it comes to the Golden Globes, Hollywood offspring always has a place on the stage.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that Simone Garcia Johnson, the 16-year-old daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, would serve as the newly re-named Golden Globe Ambassador (formerly Miss/Mr. Golden Globe) for the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards.

"As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round," said HFPA President Meher Tatna.

"I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models and feel so honored to represent the HFPA for its 75th Anniversary," said Garcia Johnson. "As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about."

Last year's Miss Golden Globe had a trio of ladies—Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone, daughters of Sylvester Stallone

Photos

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Simone Garcia Johnson, Golden Globe Ambassador

Courtesy Yoman Yee

The distinction dates back to 1962, when the HFPA decided to profile a daughter or son of one of the industry's most respected talents to serve as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe.

What came next was a yearly tradition that has introduced the world to many second and third generation stars.

Ever since Eva Six and Donna Douglas kicked things off, several of today's most famous faces were given the opportunity to shine in front of millions of viewers.

Melanie Griffith and Laura Dern served as Miss Golden Globes in the '70s and '80s respectively. In the '90s, actors like Joely Fisher and Freddie Prinze Jr. also took on the title.

Rumer WillisFrancesca EastwoodGreer Grammer and Corinne Foxx followed before this year's famous faces were announced. Dakota Johnson was Miss Golden Globe in 2006, years she'd succumbed to Christian Grey's kinky vices onscreen.

In 2016, Sylvester Stallone's daughters made history when they were announced as joint Miss Golden Globes for 2017. 

The 75th Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 7, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Dwayne Johnson , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.