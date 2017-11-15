Angelina Jolie Addresses Sexual Violence in Hollywood During United Nations Speech

Angelina Jolie is urging United Nations peacekeepers to crack down on sexual violence.

While attending the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial Conference in Vancouver, the actress and philanthropist delivered her keynote address.

During the powerful speech, Angelina couldn't help but reference the sexual misconduct allegations in and around Hollywood.

"Sexual violence is everywhere – in the industry where I work, in business, in universities, in politics, in the military, and across the world," she said according to People. "All too often, these kinds of crimes against women are laughed off, depicted as a minor offense by someone who cannot control themselves, as an illness, or as some kind of exaggerated sexual need."

She added, "But a man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive."