Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Reveals Ryan Is Doing "Amazing" Ahead of Wedding Day

Wedding bells are ringing for one of Teen Mom's most memorable couples.

While viewers witnessed Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards become husband and wife on the season finale of Teen Mom OG, E! News has learned that the couple will hold their "original, intended" wedding ceremony this weekend.

"It's been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon—we knew from day one this was going to be it," Mackenzie shared with E! News exclusively. "It's in this little cathedral-type church and it's just absolutely beautiful."

She continued, "We went for a rustic-chic theme so there are elements that are super formal and elements that are just very laid-back. But it's gorgeous. There's a reception afterwards that's in this old warehouse-type space that's been redone. The wedding ceremony is me: super urban, super chic. But the reception is Ryan, where it's rustic. It's a great mix."