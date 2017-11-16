Khloe Kardashian Wore a Bodysuit Without Pants—Thoughts?

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
To bodysuit or not to bodysuit?
Khloe Kardashian's answer is always an emphatic yes in favor of this wardrobe staple.
The Revenge Body star flaunted her curvy silhouette in one of her most beloved pieces, which she paired with an oversize tuxedo jacket.
The subtle contrast of the leotard's body-hugging fabric with the structure of a menswear-inspired coat creates dimension, not to mention, a pretty fresh look. If you look closely, you'll notice Khloe is actually wearing a variation of her traditional bodysuit, called a playsuit. While the difference is subtle, a playsuit is actually a top and shorts combo.
As if we needed another way to avoid wearing pants, playsuits come in an assortment of sporty, sexy, casual and dressy styles—but with a little extra coverage.
While most would rock a playsuit in the summer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expertly added a pair of on-trend fishnets to her outfit. Her choice in legwear proves the Good American co-founder knows how to spice up a monochrome look.
Sounds cool in theory, but not sold in wearing this in real life? Scroll down for a few options that might change your mind!
Short Jumpsuit, $17.99
Seville Cotton Playsuit, $195
Satin Bodysuit, $ 1,195
Wool-Jersey Playsuit, $1,195
