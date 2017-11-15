Kel Mitchell Reminisces on His All That Days and Hints at a Good Burger Remake

From his days on All That and Good Burger, to acting in the kids show Game Shakers, Kel Mitchell is a tried and true Nickelodeon kid.

It's been nearly 12 years since the hit show All That came to an end, and a lot has changed for the actor.

He now stars in the Nickelodeon show Game Shakers as the character Double G, and he and his wife recently welcomed their daughter Wisdom to the world.

Despite all those changes in his life, the All That actor still is most remembered for his character Kel on the sketch-comedy show and the show Kenan and Kel, in which he starred alongside his friend Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live.