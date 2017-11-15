Trinity Fatu and Lana Risk Breaking a Few Minor Rules In Order to Take Their Careers to the Next Level on Total Divas

Sometimes you gotta play dirty!

On this week's episode of Total Divas, the ladies are proving that well behaved women seldom make history. It's all about breaking the rules to get what you want, and that philosophy definitely worked in Lana's favor.

As we saw in last week's episode, Lana was told that she would no longer be wrestling. So she took matters into her own hands. After being informed by fans online that she didn't actually get pinned by Trinity Fatu in her last match, she called for a rematch on social media.

Naturally, the hire ups were not happy about her "going rogue" and let her know that while she may be getting a rematch, this was a one time thing, and she's on very thin ice.