Drake Tells Audience Member He'll ''F--k His Ass Up'' for Touching Female Fans

In the video, the rapper pauses his performance of "Know Yourself" to shut down a man near the front row after the rapper spotted the unknown man touching some females in an inappropriate way.

Drake called the man out, pointed at him and told him to stop it.

"Stop that s--t," he said into his microphone. "If you don't stop touching girls, I'm going to come out there and f--k you up."

The Canadian "nice guy" then again repeated the sentiment: "If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm going to come out there and f--k your a-- up."

That's one tough to ignore ultimatum!

Many online have come out to commend the rapper's bold words and to thank him for having his female fans' backs.