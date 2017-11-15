Titanic Returning to Theaters for 20th Anniversary Celebration

We'll never let go—of our love for Titanic.

The 1997 film, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to return to select theaters this December in celebration of the movie's 20th anniversary.

The film was released on Dec. 19, 1997 and is still one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

For one week only, starting Dec. 1, Titanic can be seen across the United States in all Dolby Cinema at AMC locations.

In 20 of those locations, the movie can be seen in 3D, marking the first-ever release of the film in Dolby Vision in 2D and 3D.

Read

Titanic 20th Anniversary Special From Director James Cameron Is Heading to National Geographic

"We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned. It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I'm excited to share it with audiences across the U.S.," director James Cameron said in a statement Wednesday. "This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it's beyond anything you've seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has NEVER looked better."

You can buy tickets at www.amctheatres.com/titanic and with each ticket purchase, you will receive a digital copy of the movie!

And be sure to check out details about Cameron's Titanic: 20th Anniversary special with National Geographic HERE.

