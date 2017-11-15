Jared Leto, Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan-Tatum to Present at 2017 American Music Awards

We're just four days away from the 2017 American Music Awards!

On Tuesday it was announced that this year's AMAs, which will take place this Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross. And now E! News can exclusively share that Jared Leto, Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan Tatum will all be presenters at the award show Sunday! The trio will each take the stage to help to honor the winners during the ceremony.