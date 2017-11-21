Happy 34th Birthday, Nikki and Brie Bella! Let's Celebrate With Some Sizzling Pics of the Sexy Total Divas Stars

The Bella twins are proving that you only get hotter with age. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who turn 34 today, are not only busier than ever, they're as hot as can be.
This has been a year of milestones for the sisters. The pair, who most recently celebrated filming 100 episodes of Total Divas, have had some epic moments of their own, and you can bet they looked hot while doing it.
Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed baby girl, Birdie, back in May, while Nikki got the proposal of a lifetime from fellow WWE star and long-time boyfriend, John Cena.
Celebrate the Bella Twins' birthday by checking out some of their sexiest Instagram pics!
"Bee Sexy | Bee You #mybirdiebee."
❤️✨❤️
Bee Happy Link in bio. #beehappy #beefearless #beestrong #mybirdiebee #birdiebee #womenempoweringwomen
Coffee + Birdiebee
*
how I do my mornings ☕️ @birdiebeebrand
#mybirdiebee
Such an amazing time in Cabo ☀️
Always nailing it!! @honeybeileen @hairbykatelynd #glam
It really took me awhile to love my new curves. After giving birth I honestly thought I'd bounce right back but no one ever told me that a 10lb precious little thing would take up every minute to every once of energy you have. I was being hard on myself for not making time for the gym, feeling guilty smashing a bag of popcorn while watching Netflix when I had my me time. I didn't know how to dress with my new body and was getting so frustrated that none of my old clothes were fitting.
Finally I looked in the mirror and said F it, this is my new body and I'm going to love every bit of it!!! This body created a human and I couldn't be more grateful for that. A little help from my sister @thenikkibella on how to dress and I'm feeling better than I ever have. (Still getting use to my boobs) Cheers to all the Moms and all the different stages of life we go through!! Ciao Bella ❤️
Good Morning! Nothing like sleeping in your Love's shirt & @birdiebeebrand's ☕️ Can't wait for the November launch! Make sure to head to www.birdiebee.com! Also, make sure to root on my Love this Sunday at #nomercy #cenation #birdiebee #mybirdiebee
Honey B Glam & Saint Laurent #honeybglam #saintlaurent #bootseason #ysl #lagence #louisvuitton
5 Days till the launch of @birdiebeebrand!!! Who's finally ready for it?! Me! Make sure to head to www.birdiebee.com to sign up for updates! #beehappy #beefearless #beestrong #birdiebee #mybirdiebee #womenempowerment
Yesterday's rehearsals Vibes #aloyoga #dwts #teamsmackdown
Hit my goal weight today! Has taken me sooo long but the healthy way does take time and hard work does pays off. Just have to stick with it and never give up! Now let's see how long I can keep it off because all I can think about is lol #mybirdiebee #beestrong #beefearless #beeyou #nevergiveup
"Lay out first then push ups! #sundaymorning #sunnyday #lovinglife"
"Weekend Vibes #honeybglam"
"Sisters 4 Life!!! ❤️#throughthickandthin #bellatwins"
"A scar simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you..." Countdown to my destiny.... #stayfearless"
"Till tomorrow Napa"
"Commercial break.... #espys"
"Missed yoga so I can watch the sunset with @bryanldanielson ❤️#beachlife"
"❤️ #napa #honeybglam #mersweetshair"
"#espys ✨"
"Ready to get down and dirty in some vineyards #bellastakingovernapa"
"Sunday Funday!!!! Swim before #wwebattleground #sundayfunday #sandiego#GMsmackdownWife"
"#honeybglam #burbank #lovesurprises"
"Got my butt kicked today by MarkShane! Yes Fertility Safe!!!! #fitnessjourney #bodychanging #lovinglife #fertilitydiet"
"✌ #laststop #vegas"
"You know she's a Cali girl when she has crazy tan lines ☀️✨ #calisunshine"
"Love Sunday's & freckles. #sundayfunday"
"Swan Ride"
"A little Roosevelt selfie ✨ @johnpaulataker"
"Front | Date Night #houseofcb #louboutin #louisvuitton"
"HAVEN | SoHo Tampa #twinning #bellafam #bellas #haventampa"
"Yep, it's time for bed!!! Night"
"Lounging with my baby @thewinstonfrenchie & watching The Good Wife ❤️ #lovelovelove"
"Don't worry #WWENashville BrieMode is here!! #RAW #BrieBella"
"Love @spiritualgangster! One of my favorite brands! Thank you for the amazing care package! These pants... Amazing!"
"Sunday Vibes ✌"
"When you and your twin show up to the same place dressed as twins @thebriebella #twinning #bellas #totaldivas #bellafam"
"Blow Out & Bone Stimulation"
"Let's snap a pic before the neck brace comes back on #stayfearless #houseofcb #elizabethandjames #stuartweitzman #louisvuitton #bellafam #hydepark"
"Bone stimulating & checking out how our vines are doing #growingfast #vines #goldsheep"
"Another fun day of media!!! #TotalDivas #BellaTwins"
"Make sure to catch @thenikkibella and I on @sportscenter at 9pm....talking Total Divas, our men and pretty much everything going on in our Bella World ❤️"
"Soooo excited for the premiere of #TotalDivas tonight!!! Who's ready for some #Braniel don't miss it tonight at 9pmEst only on E!"
"Ready for the #TCA Glam by @makeupbyjmonroy and @fpinasco #totaldivas #wwe #bellatwins"
