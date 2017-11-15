How to Backcomb, a.k.a. Tease Your Hair Like a Pro

Is your ponytail lacking luster and volume?

Even if you don't have much time, there's a simple way to get a Kristin Cavallari-level ponytail. It doesn't take more products or much skill, just a little reverse thinking. Instead of combing your hair away from your scalp (per usual), combing your hair towards your scalp creates volume and texture. The popular technique is called "backcombing," and it's the answer to your droopy ponytail.

For Kristin's loose wavy ponytail, start your routine by curling your hair, then loosen the curls with a wide tooth comb, prior to placing hair in a ponytail. For an edgier look, start with straight hair and apply a texturizing product. 

Ready for an easy, fast holiday go-to? Follow PRIV hairstylist Robby LaRiviere's steps for the voluminous ponytail below! 

ESC: E!ssentials, Holiday High Pony, Step 1

Step 1

Apply dry shampoo to hair for tousled, oil-free hair.

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Rose Dry Shampoo, $28

ESC: E!ssentials, Holiday High Pony, Step 2

Step 2

Starting mid-shaft, comb the top, front section of hair downwards, towards your scalp.

 

ESC: E!ssentials, Holiday High Pony, Step 3

Step 3

Lightly comb the same section back.

ESC: E!ssentials, Holiday High Pony, Step 4

Step 4

Place your hair into a ponytail.

ESC: E!ssentials, Holiday High Pony, Step 5

Step 5

Grab a small section of the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie, then secure with a bobby pin.

ESC: E!ssentials, Holiday High Pony, Step 6

Step 6

Starting mid-shaft, backcomb the ponytail, moving toward the hair tie.

ESC: E!ssentials, Holiday High Pony, Step 7

Step 7

Slay! 

