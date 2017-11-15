Maluma to Release F.A.M.E. Album in 2018 and Announces North American Tour Dates

Maluma fans, rejoice!

The 23-year-old star just announced that he's got a new album coming in 2018 and a U.S. tour.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce my return to the United States on tour exactly one year after announcing my first-ever US tour, and so much has happened since!" the Colombian star said in a statement. "The best part for US fans is that I will be coming with an entirely brand new show with all of the hits and also new music!"