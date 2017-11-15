Maluma to Release F.A.M.E. Album in 2018 and Announces North American Tour Dates

2018 F.A.M.E TOUR

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Maluma fans, rejoice! 

The 23-year-old star just announced that he's got a new album coming in 2018 and a U.S. tour.

"I couldn't be more excited to announce my return to the United States on tour exactly one year after announcing my first-ever US tour, and so much has happened since!" the Colombian star said in a statement. "The best part for US fans is that I will be coming with an entirely brand new show with all of the hits and also new music!"

It's been quite an amazing year for Maluma, the star scored seven Latin Grammy nominations, six of which are from only two categories. 

Maluma's  F.A.M.E. Tour tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster this Friday, November 17th with a special pre-sale Thursday, November 16th (using password: FAME). The on-sale date for Orlando, FL is November 21st, for Odessa, TX and Charlotte, NC on sale is November 24th; and the Connecticut on sale will be announced soon.

The official dates for the 2018 MALUMA F.A.M.E Tour include:

Friday, March 23, 2018, Washington DC—EagleBank Arena

Saturday, March 24, 2018, Boston, MA—Agganis Arena

Sunday, March 25, 2018, New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

Friday, April 6, 2018, San Jose, CA—SAP Center

Saturday, April 7, 2018, Los Angeles, CA—The Forum 

Sunday, April 8, 2018, San Diego, CA—Valley View Casino Center

Thursday, April 19, 2018, Houston, TX—Smart Financial Centre

Friday, April 20, 2018, El Paso, TX—El Paso Coliseum

Saturday, April 21, 2018, Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Arena 

Sunday, April 22, 2018 San Antonio, TX—Freeman Coliseum 

Friday, April 27, 2018, Odessa, TX—La Hacienda Event Center 

Saturday, April 28, 2018, McAllen, TX—State Farm Arena 

Sunday, April 29, 2018, Dallas, TX Verizon—Theatre 

Friday, May 4, 2018, Denver, CO Bellco—Theatre 

Saturday, May 5, 2018, Las Vegas, NV—Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sunday, May 6, 2018, Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre

Thursday, May 10, 2018, Charlotte, NC—Bojangles Coliseum

Friday, May 11, 2018, Connecticut Venue to be announced 

Saturday, May 12, 2018 Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena

Sunday, May 19, 2018 Miami, FL—American Airlines Arena

Monday, May 20, 2018 Orlando, FL—Amway Center 

There are additional tour dates to be announced.

