Blake Shelton Gets Backlash Over "Sexiest Man Alive" Title

Social media has a lot to say about Blake Shelton's "Sexiest Man Alive" title.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Voice coach has been given the honor by People magazine. The response? Many social media users are not happy.

"Blake Shelton being named the 'sexiest man alive' just confirmed my theory that 2017 is in fact not real & I am in a nightmare coma," one Twitter user wrote. "I'm going towards the light now..."

While another person on social media wrote, "Blake Shelton might be the sexiest guy at a San Fernando Valley country club-turned-strip mall, but that's about it."