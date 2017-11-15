What We've Learned From Taylor Swift's Making of a Song Series (So Far)

Taylor Swift's offering fans a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse into her world.

On Monday, AT&T-owned DirecTV premiered the series, The Making of a Song. It airs on the company's Taylor Swift Now on-demand video service, which launched last year. The series shows Swift recording tracks for her new album Reputation. In the first full 7-minute episode, she records "Call It What You Want" with co-producer and co-writer Jack Antonoff.

Here are some things we learned from the series so far:

1. She Keeps It Casual: No designer outfits here; Swift recorded her new music in comfy outfits like a flannel shirt, a black sweater, a black tank top and a vintage Rolling Stones T-shirt.