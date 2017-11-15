Anna Faris and Michael Barrett Take Their Romance to Venice

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have taken their romance abroad.

The duo—who met while working on the 2018 film Overboard together—first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on several outings in Los Angeles. Now, it seems they've taken things a step further, traveling across seas to Venice, Italy.

Faris and Barrett were first spotted walking arm-in-arm through Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend, and today, E! News has obtained the photos of the pair taking in the sights of the historic Italian city.

"Anna and Michael just arrived in Venice," a source told us. "They flew in from another destination in Europe. They were assisted out of the airport and took a water taxi to their hotel. The weather was chilly, and they were bundled up and leaning into each other."