American Horror Story Characters Ranked: From Cult Leaders to Coven Members & Everything in Between

American Horror Story Characters—Ranked! Each year, the American Horror Story characters are dealt a new hand to play. They'll go from angel of death to campy witch and murderer to coked out model as AHS reboots for another chapter. But let's face it: some characters pop more than others. In honor of the AHS: Cult finale, we ranked each actor's characters from best to worst. Click through to find out each actor's best character now!

Adina Porter's No. 2. Lee Harris, AHS: Roanoke Lee wasn't the most likable person, but she was the last one standing when all was said and done.

Adina Porter's No. 1. Beverly Hope, AHS: Cult Was there a more powerful woman in Cult than Beverly? Sure, she may have fallen under Kai's sway, but she woke up when it mattered most.

Chaz Bono's No. 2. Lot Polk, AHS: Roanoke Bono didn't have a ton to do but look menacing as the reenactment's version of the cannibalistic Polk.

Chaz Bono's No. 1. Gary Longstreet, AHS: Cult As Kai's most loyal servant, Gary never had too much to do, but he sure was willing to promote the cause no matter the cost. (Hint: His life.)

Lily Rabe's No. 5. Nora Montgomery, AHS: Murder House A sad ghost with a penchant for baby taking, Nora is the weaker of Lily Rabe's AHS characters.

Lily Rabe's No. 4. Shelby Miller, AHS: Roanoke She was an adulterer, a murderer, and a Yogi. But worst of all about Shelby? She was a whiner.

Lily Rabe's No. 3. Aileen Wuornos, AHS: Hotel Yes, Rabe played real-life serial killer (and inspiration for the movie Monster) Aileen Wuornos in an over-the-top performance in Hotel for one episode. Eat your heart out, Charlize Theron!

Lily Rabe's No. 2. Sister Mary Eunice, AHS: Asylum & Freak Show Sister Mary Eunice was Rabe's most developed character. She was sweet and innocent...until she was possessed. Lots of opportunity for Rabe to do a variety of emotions here.

Lily Rabe's No. 1. Misty Day, AHS: Coven The shawls, the Stevie Nicks obsession...Misty was fun!

Lady Gaga's No. 2. Scathach (Reenactment), AHS: Roanoke Not as much a character than a plot device, the fact that the most exciting thing about Scathach (the fact that she was the original Supreme in Coven) was revealed in a Ryan Murphy interview rather than onscreen isn't good.

Lady Gaga's No. 1. The Countess, AHS: Hotel Glam, sensuous, and with a pressing thirst for blood? That's how we like our Gaga.

Matt Bomer's No. 2. Andy, AHS: Freak Show Sure Matt Bomer showed some skin, but his gay rent boy character was offed straight away. No development there.

Matt Bomer's No. 1. Donovan, AHS: Hotel He's showing skin, his killer hair and an actual story arc? We're sold.

Cheyenne Jackson's No. 3. Dr. Rudy Vincent, AHS: Cult Nice twist revealing that Rudy was Kai and Winter's older brother, but the character never really felt all that developed.

Cheyenne Jackson's No. 2. Will Drake, AHS: Hotel Will was gay, but then he fell in love with the Countess? We love Gaga as much as everyone else, but that was wildly unbelievable—which is saying something, considering this franchise.

Cheynne Jackon's No. 1. Sidney Aaron James, AHS: Roanoke Was Sidney a total sociopath? Sure. But was his unwavering devotion to keeping his reality show alive, blood moon and murderous ghosts, absolutely hysterical? You betcha.

Emma Roberts No. 3. Serena Belinda, AHS: Cult She was nasty to Beverly and she paid dearly for it.

Emma Roberts' No. 2. Maggie, AHS: Freak Show A con artist who really didn't do much to endear herself to viewers, compared to Emma Roberts' Coven character, this is very easy to call.

Emma Roberts' No 1. Madison, AHS: Coven The unapologetic attitude, the magic powers, the "Surprise, bitch" meme ... need we go on as to why Madison Montgomery is Roberts' tops AHS character?

Wes Bentley's No. 4. Ambrose White, AHS: Roanoke If he'd only supported his mother, Tomasin would've never turned into the Butcher and no one in Roanoke would've been in the miserable mess they were in. Way to go, Ambrose.

Wes Bentley's No. 3. John Lowe, AHS: Hotel Ugh, there was nothing redeeming for Wes Bentley to do with him.

Wes Bentley's No. 2. Dylan, AHS: Roanoke Dylan might've been the most sensible person on Roanoke. Naturally, he only lasted an episode. But his calm use of his Army skills to at least try and get the remaining survivors to safety was admirable. RIP Dylan.

Wes Bentley's No. 1. Edward Mordrake, AHS: Freak Show Dude had a little head on the back of his own! He was creepy and helped usher Jessica Lange out of her last AHS.

Finn Wittrock's No. 3. Jether Polk, AHS: Roanoke 1. You don't hire Finn Wittrock and hide his pretty face under all that inbred aesthetic. 2. If you do, you make him stick around for more than an episode.

Finn Wittrock's No. 2. Tristan, AHS: Hotel Sure we got to see Finn Wittrock shirtless (a lot) and make out with, well, everybody. But Tristan was just pretty annoying.

Finn Wittrock's No. 1. Dandy, AHS: Freak Show His first American Horror Story role and best American Horror Story role. Dandy was a sociopath and you could tell Wittrock had a great time sinking his teeth into the gig.

Mare Winningham's No. 4. Alicia, AHS: Coven Mare Winningham has played a lot of pretty awful people on AHS, but her worst one yet has got to be Kyle's sexually abusive mom.

Mare Winningham's No. 3. Rita, AHS: Freak Show Is Alicia worse than Pepper's sister Rita? They're both pretty awful.

Mare Winningham's No. 2. Sally Keffler, AHS: Cult We would've loved to have spent five more episodes with Winningham's badass alt-right fighting, joint rolling Sally. Alas, Kai and his goons made sure that would never happen.

Mare Winningham's No. 1. Ms. Evers, AHS: Hotel Sure she had her problems, but with Ms. Evers, Winningham finally got more to do than be terrible.

Jamie Brewer's No. 3. Marjorie, AHS: Freak Show Can we pretend the all that Neil Patrick Harris stuff didn't happen on Freak Show? Silver lining: We got Jamie Brewer back into the mix.

Jamie Brewer's No. 2. Nan, AHS: Coven Admit it, you were so pissed when Nan was killed on Coven.

Jamie Brewer's No. 1. Adelaide, AHS: Murder House Addie was one of the few characters you can actually really feel for on AHS, despite her warnings of death and what not.

Gabourey Sidibe's No. 2. Regina, AHS: Freak Show Gabourey Sidibe had so little to do besides get killed by Dandy.

Gabourey Sidibe's No. 1. Queenie, AHS: Coven & Hotel Yas, Queenie! So brash and so sassy, Queenie was the best. Who could forget her friendship with Kathy Bates' LaLaurie?

Zachary Quinto's No. 2. Chad, AHS: Murder House Zachary Quinto's controlling former owner of the Murder House wasn't anything to write home about.

Zachary Quinto's No. 1. Dr. Thredson, AHS: Asylum Creepy with a capitol C!

Taissa Farmiga's No. 3. Sophie Green, AHS: Roanoke When we heard that Taissa Farmiga was returning to AHS in her third role, we were thrilled. When she showed up as a truly stupid moderator of a My Roanoke Nightmare fan site, just to be brutally impaled and burned alive—well, we were considerably less thrilled.

Taissa Farmiga's No. 2. Zoe, AHS: Coven A little on the annoying side, Zoe's power of the killer vagina was the only thing that made her interesting.

Taissa Farmiga's No. 1. Violet, AHS: Murder House Spunky and ghostly is just the way we like Taissa Farmiga.

Alexandra Breckinridge's No. 2. Kaylee, AHS: Coven A pyrotechnic witch, she was easily duped by and then killed by Hank. Meh.

Alexandra Breckinridge's No. 1. Moira, AHS: Murder House Alexandra Breckenridge played the younger Frances Conroy who used this form to tempt and taunt men.

Chloe Sevigny's No. 2. Alex, AHS: Hotel Chloe Sevigny's character willingly became vampire(y) to be with her beloved son. Other than that, she was pretty boring.

Chloe Sevigny's No. 1. Shelley, AHS: Asylum Sure this was a way smaller role, but you could tell she had one heck of a time playing the nymphomaniac who got experimented on by Dr. Arden

Dylan McDermott's No. 2. Johnny, AHS: Asylum>/i> Talk about mommy and daddy issues!

Dylan McDermott's No. 1. Ben, AHS: Murder House We went from loving to hating and wanting to do everything in between to Dylan McDermott's first character.

Denis O'Hare's No. 5. Stanley, AHS: Freak Show The smarmiest character ever, his claim to fame was ... his big penis.