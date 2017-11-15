American Horror Story Characters Ranked: From Cult Leaders to Coven Members & Everything in Between

Over the course of seven installments, American Horror Story has introduced the world to all manner of crazy characters, from witches to vampires to insane cult leaders and everything else in between. And we do mean, everything.
Now that American Horror Story: Cult has come to its conclusion (with nary a supernatural being in sight, to boot!), the time is right to revisit our roundup of all the main actors in Ryan Murphy's troupe who've performed multiple characters over the years and update our ranking. Yes, that means Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy and, of course, Jessica Lange—as well as newbies to the list, Adina Porter and Chaz Bono—and their characters from Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and Cult.
Which Paulson character reigns supreme? And which among Peters' leads the pack? Read on to find out!
FX
Each year, the American Horror Story characters are dealt a new hand to play. They'll go from angel of death to campy witch and murderer to coked out model as AHS reboots for another chapter. But let's face it: some characters pop more than others. In honor of the AHS: Cult finale, we ranked each actor's characters from best to worst. Click through to find out each actor's best character now!
FX
Lee wasn't the most likable person, but she was the last one standing when all was said and done.
FX
Was there a more powerful woman in Cult than Beverly? Sure, she may have fallen under Kai's sway, but she woke up when it mattered most.
Article continues below
FX
Bono didn't have a ton to do but look menacing as the reenactment's version of the cannibalistic Polk.
FX
As Kai's most loyal servant, Gary never had too much to do, but he sure was willing to promote the cause no matter the cost. (Hint: His life.)
FX
A sad ghost with a penchant for baby taking, Nora is the weaker of Lily Rabe's AHS characters.
Article continues below
FX
She was an adulterer, a murderer, and a Yogi. But worst of all about Shelby? She was a whiner.
FX
Yes, Rabe played real-life serial killer (and inspiration for the movie Monster) Aileen Wuornos in an over-the-top performance in Hotel for one episode. Eat your heart out, Charlize Theron!
FX
Sister Mary Eunice was Rabe's most developed character. She was sweet and innocent...until she was possessed. Lots of opportunity for Rabe to do a variety of emotions here.
Article continues below
FX
The shawls, the Stevie Nicks obsession...Misty was fun!
FX
Not as much a character than a plot device, the fact that the most exciting thing about Scathach (the fact that she was the original Supreme in Coven) was revealed in a Ryan Murphy interview rather than onscreen isn't good.
FX
Glam, sensuous, and with a pressing thirst for blood? That's how we like our Gaga.
Article continues below
Michele K. Short/FX
Sure Matt Bomer showed some skin, but his gay rent boy character was offed straight away. No development there.
Frank Ockenfels/FX
He's showing skin, his killer hair and an actual story arc? We're sold.
FX
Nice twist revealing that Rudy was Kai and Winter's older brother, but the character never really felt all that developed.
Article continues below
FX
Will was gay, but then he fell in love with the Countess? We love Gaga as much as everyone else, but that was wildly unbelievable—which is saying something, considering this franchise.
FX
Was Sidney a total sociopath? Sure. But was his unwavering devotion to keeping his reality show alive, blood moon and murderous ghosts, absolutely hysterical? You betcha.
FX
She was nasty to Beverly and she paid dearly for it.
Article continues below
Michele K. Short/FX
A con artist who really didn't do much to endear herself to viewers, compared to Emma Roberts' Coven character, this is very easy to call.
Michele K. Short/FX
The unapologetic attitude, the magic powers, the "Surprise, bitch" meme ... need we go on as to why Madison Montgomery is Roberts' tops AHS character?
FX
If he'd only supported his mother, Tomasin would've never turned into the Butcher and no one in Roanoke would've been in the miserable mess they were in. Way to go, Ambrose.
Article continues below
Prashant Gupta/FX
Ugh, there was nothing redeeming for Wes Bentley to do with him.
FX
Dylan might've been the most sensible person on Roanoke. Naturally, he only lasted an episode. But his calm use of his Army skills to at least try and get the remaining survivors to safety was admirable. RIP Dylan.
Michele K. Short/FX
Dude had a little head on the back of his own! He was creepy and helped usher Jessica Lange out of her last AHS.
Article continues below
FX
1. You don't hire Finn Wittrock and hide his pretty face under all that inbred aesthetic. 2. If you do, you make him stick around for more than an episode.
FX
Sure we got to see Finn Wittrock shirtless (a lot) and make out with, well, everybody. But Tristan was just pretty annoying.
FX
His first American Horror Story role and best American Horror Story role. Dandy was a sociopath and you could tell Wittrock had a great time sinking his teeth into the gig.
Article continues below
FX
Mare Winningham has played a lot of pretty awful people on AHS, but her worst one yet has got to be Kyle's sexually abusive mom.
FX
Is Alicia worse than Pepper's sister Rita? They're both pretty awful.
FX
We would've loved to have spent five more episodes with Winningham's badass alt-right fighting, joint rolling Sally. Alas, Kai and his goons made sure that would never happen.
Article continues below
FX
Sure she had her problems, but with Ms. Evers, Winningham finally got more to do than be terrible.
FX
Can we pretend the all that Neil Patrick Harris stuff didn't happen on Freak Show? Silver lining: We got Jamie Brewer back into the mix.
FX
Admit it, you were so pissed when Nan was killed on Coven.
Article continues below
FX
Addie was one of the few characters you can actually really feel for on AHS, despite her warnings of death and what not.
FX
Gabourey Sidibe had so little to do besides get killed by Dandy.
Michele K. Short/FX
Yas, Queenie! So brash and so sassy, Queenie was the best. Who could forget her friendship with Kathy Bates' LaLaurie?
Article continues below
FX
Zachary Quinto's controlling former owner of the Murder House wasn't anything to write home about.
FX
Creepy with a capitol C!
FX
When we heard that Taissa Farmiga was returning to AHS in her third role, we were thrilled. When she showed up as a truly stupid moderator of a My Roanoke Nightmare fan site, just to be brutally impaled and burned alive—well, we were considerably less thrilled.
Article continues below
FX
A little on the annoying side, Zoe's power of the killer vagina was the only thing that made her interesting.
Ray Mickshaw/FX
Spunky and ghostly is just the way we like Taissa Farmiga.
FX
A pyrotechnic witch, she was easily duped by and then killed by Hank. Meh.
Article continues below
FX
Alexandra Breckenridge played the younger Frances Conroy who used this form to tempt and taunt men.
FX
Chloe Sevigny's character willingly became vampire(y) to be with her beloved son. Other than that, she was pretty boring.
FX
Sure this was a way smaller role, but you could tell she had one heck of a time playing the nymphomaniac who got experimented on by Dr. Arden
Article continues below
FX
Talk about mommy and daddy issues!
Ray Mickshaw/FX
We went from loving to hating and wanting to do everything in between to Dylan McDermott's first character.
FX
The smarmiest character ever, his claim to fame was ... his big penis.
Article continues below
Did the right Sarah Paulson character come out on top? How about our choice for top Evan Peters role? Sound off in the comments below!
American Horror Story will return for its eighth installment on FX in 2018.