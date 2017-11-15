Ready for Baby? WAGS L.A.'s Nicole Williams Reveals When She Plans to Get Pregnant With Her First Child

Is Nicole Williams ready to start a family?

E! News caught up with the WAGS L.A. star the other night at the NBCUniversal Cable Holiday party to find out when she and hubby Larry English plan to have their first child together.

"We've definitely talked about family, but we're just so busy right now that I can't really say I'm ready right this second," Nicole revealed. "So, I want to give it a year, focus on each other and our business. And, you know, eventually, I would say in the next year or two we'll be ready to settle down and start a family."