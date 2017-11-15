A Celebrity Guide to the Best Boots & Booties This Season

247PAPS.TV / Splash News
It's officially boots season.
As Taylor Swift would say: "Are you ready for it?" If not, no problem—tons of great styles are flooding the market right now. Unfortunately, choosing the right one to fit your personal tastes—and budget—is the hardest part.
While Kaia Gerber's Stuart Weitzman combat boots can take you anywhere this cold-weather season, it's a little out of our price range. And while Beyoncé's R13 platform steppers provide height, it comes with a sky-high price, too. Luckily, we rounded up pairs that look just as good as the celeb-tested designer brand with a cost you can actually afford.
You may even want to pick up a few more pairs, considering this year's It boots have a very diverse range. Expect bold colors, like Mila Kunis' patent leather thigh-highs or Gina Rodriguez suede olive-green iterations. Embellishment is also a big trend this season, as seen on Kate Bosworth's shimmering pair. When in doubt, a simple black pair of black booties, à la Chrissy Teigen's, is multi-functional.
For more celeb inspiration at a reasonable price point, keep scrolling.
Exact Pair: Stuart Weitzman Alllegs Velvet Over-the-Knee Boot ($798)
Addison Over the Knee Boot, $99.99
Exact Pair: R13 Leather Double Stack Boots ($1,495)
Floral Platform Chelsea Boots, $39.90
Exact Pair: Kenneth Cole New York Alyssa Leather Boot ($250)
Gaze, Was $99.95, Now $69.98
Exact Pair: Stuart Weitzman The Rugged Bootie ($595)
Rosa Lace Up Bootie, $168
Exact Pair: Saint Laurent Niki 105 Thigh-High Boot With All-Over Embroidered White Crystals, $10,000
Crushing Embellished Boot, $299.99
Exact Pair: Stuart Weitzman The Metermaid Boot ($585)
Shout Out Combat Boot, $54.99
Montbray, Was $99.99, Now $49.99
Exact Pair: The Row Fara Leather Combat Boots ($1,390)
Shayne Bootie, $99.95
Exact Pair: Dear Frances Elle Knee Boots, Olive ($795)
AEO Tie Over-the-Knee Boot, Was $69.95, Now $52.46
Womens Leena2 Almond Toe Over Knee Fashion Boots, Was, $99.00, Now $47.69
Exact Pair: Timberland Linden Woods Bootie ($119.99)
SONOMA Goods for Life™ Claudia Women's Ankle Boots, Was $79.99, Now $39.99
Canoe Suede Sneakers, $55
Exact Pair: Ash Chelsea Black Patent Boot ($290)
Vegan Nappa Boot, $148
Exact Pair: Fendi Rockoko Over the Knee Boot ($1,350)
Milia Over The Knee Boot, Was $80, Now $59.99
Zalia Pointed Toe Over-the-Knee Boots, Created for Macy's, $149.50
Exact Pair: Christian Louboutin Fishnut ($1,295)
Exact Pair: Roger Vivier Ross Strass Velvet Bootie ($5,100)
Seren Military Boots, $125.00
Black Embellished Back Ankle Boots, Was $60.00, Now $31.00
