Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault by a Third Woman

A third woman, Rachel Eck, has made new sexual assault allegations against actor Ed Westwick. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rachel said they met at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood the night before the 2014 Oscars. At the time, she alleged, Ed tried to kiss her, "or kind of push me up against the wall." As the night wore on, she said, "It got worse and he got more handsy."
In light of Rachel's claims, E! News has reached out to Ed's rep for comment. The actor has not responded on any of his social media platforms, as he previously did with the first two accusers.
After Ed allegedly got more physical, Rachel alleged that the actor "pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me." Terrified, she recalled, "I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left."
The latest claims come after two women came forward and alleged that Ed attempted to rape them on separate occasions. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman," Ed wrote on Twitter in regard to claims made by Kristina Cohen. When second accuser Aurélie Wynn shared her story, Ed also denied the claims via Instagram.
"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," the actor told his followers. "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."
The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to E! News that Kristina filed a police report and it is investigating her claims. To date, the actor hasn't been charged with any crimes.