Miranda Kerr Pregnant With Evan Spiegel's First Child

Miranda and Evan tied the knot in May in front of 45 family members and friends. The mom-to-be "has always wanted more children" and "can't wait to give Flynn a sibling," a source reveals to E! News. "Miranda and Evan are doing well as a couple. They have a good balance together."

For her wedding, Miranda wore custom dress by Dior's artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and a pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones. "Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress. When I was young, my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good,'" the supermodel told Vogue. "I was like, 'OK, Nan.'"

Miranda always knew Evan was The One. "He's just a really kind person—very genuine, very authentic. I really appreciate that about him. And also, he's very intelligent," the Australian model once told E! News. "We started out as friends, and eventually, it developed into more."