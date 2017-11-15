Jennifer Lawrence "Threatened" and "Punished" for Standing Up to a Director

Though she's currently the highest paid actress in Hollywood, Lawrence started a discussion about wage inequality in a Lenny Letter, after a Sony hack revealed she and Amy Adams made less than their male American Hustle co-stars. Today, she says, "It's much easier for me now to be paid fairly. The reason I spoke out about it was really—we're in the industry, everybody is looking at us, if we're going through this, every woman in the world is going through this. But the real problem is the normalization of it. It's the reason why your agents don't think twice about paying you a third of your [co-star's salary] because it's been so normalized for so long."

It's not the only instance of sexism Lawrence has faced on set. "I've had this happen: I finally made the decision to stand up for myself, and then I went to go to the bathroom at work and one of the producers stopped me and was like, 'You know, we can hear you on the microphone; you've been really unruly.' Which was not true, but basically my job was threatened because the director said something f--ked up to me and I said, 'That's sick, you can't talk to me like that,' and then I was punished, and I got afraid that I wasn't going to be hired again," she says. Without naming the director in question, she recalls, "I was called 'difficult' and a 'nightmare.'"