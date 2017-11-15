Mark Hamill Surprises Star Wars Fans at Disneyland and Their Reactions are Priceless

Mark Hamill gave Star Wars fans the thrill of a lifetime.

In celebration of the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15), Hamill visited Disneyland Tuesday to surprise some unsuspecting guests. The actor's destination: Star Tours in Tomorrowland. "The Captain did mention something about a special passenger," a Disneyland cast member began. "Oh, and the Force is strong with this one. So, let me go and…"

Enter Hamill, who simply walked in and said, "Hello, everyone!"

As fans cheered and pulled out their iPhones to capture the moment, Hamill mimed an applause meter. "Now, wait a minute!" he said. "There's no Star Wars fans here, are there?"

Hamill didn't come dressed in Luke Skywalker's Jedi Robes, similar to when Johnny Depp dressed up as Jack Sparrow to surprise fans on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in April. And unlike the cast of Descendants 2, he didn't attempt to go incognito inside the park, either.

Instead, Hamill came as he was—and that was more than enough. "I am so happy to be here at Disneyland with you today," he said. "The first time I came here, I was a little kid, and I used to daydream about someday working at Disney—so, thank you for making my dream come true."