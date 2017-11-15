Larry David's "Mean Tweets" Outtakes Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Larry David is usually the one making people laugh. But on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Curb Your Enthusiasm writer struggled to keep it together as he read a series of mean tweets about the late-night talk-show host.

The "mean tweets" segment is a regular sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live in which celebrities read nasty social media comments about themselves out loud. In honor of Jimmy Kimmel's 50th birthday on Monday, several celebrities read a string of mean tweets about the host, including David.

But David enjoyed the exercise a little too much. In fact, Kimmel said David cracked up so many times while filming the segment that the show could only air a few of his clips. As a result, Kimmel decided to go back and watch a few of his outtakes.

Watch the video to see David lose it at Kimmel's expense.