Why Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Won't Address Pregnancy Rumors

The baby talk continues.

Kim Kardashian accidentally announced her third child is a girl during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said her surrogate is due "soon," and the family may be getting bigger. For months, it's been reported that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant—though neither sister has responded to the rumors. So, Ellen DeGeneres tried her best to get Kim to confirm or deny the reports by referencing one of her characters. "I guess you saw that your sister Karla Kardashian is pregnant," she said, referring to an October episode. Kim laughed and said, "So exciting! I love that she went blond."

"I try to follow whatever you do," Ellen explained. "Whenever you change, I change."

As a clip from Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's Halloween appearance played on a screen behind them, Ellen seized the moment. "I said that they were both pregnant, but then they told me they weren't," she told Kim. "But you do have several sisters who are pregnant..."