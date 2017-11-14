Harvey Weinstein Sued by Unnamed Actress Who Alleges Producer Raped Her

The papers then go on to state that during the meeting, Weinstein asked her if he could masturbate in front of her, she says she said "no" and that he did so anyway.

Doe's legal team alleges, "At some point, [Weinstein] said he wanted to masturbate in front of her. Plaintiff told Weinstein that she did not want him to masturbate in front of her. Weinstein told her that he would not touch her, but 'only' wanted her to watch him."

Despite her telling Weinstein 'no,' Weinstein proceeded to grip her wrist with one hand while using the other to masturbate in front of her until completion."

The documents go on to allege that another, far more serious event happened the next year when the unnamed actress once again agreed to meet Weinstein at his hotel.

"In early spring of 2016, Weinstein contacted plaintiff again to meet with him at The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills to celebrate her upcoming role in Marco Polo giving her the impression that she had been chosen for the part. Plaintiff agreed."