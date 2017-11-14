Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017

Step aside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. There's a new sexy man in town.

After much anticipation, office pools and speculation, People magazine revealed the lucky man deserving of "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2017.

Drumroll, please. Ladies and gentlemen, congratulations are in order for Blake Shelton.

"Thank you @people!!!!" The Voice coach shared on Twitter with his special cover. "Don't hate me because I'm beautiful..."

One person who is extra excited for the announcement is Gwen Stefani. In an interview with the publication, Blake admitted his girlfriend helped convince him to take the crown.