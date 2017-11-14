Watch Chrissy Teigen's Dog Reunite With Baby Luna After Emergency Trip to the Vet

Reunited and it feels so waggin' good.

Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen first informed fans that her eldest dog was sick and needed some assistance from doctors.

"At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog Puddy," she wrote to her followers. "Please send him happy doggy thoughts :( my first born baby."

Fortunately, those same followers received a bit of good news this afternoon when the supermodel revealed Puddy is back home with his owners.

"My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has," Chrissy shared on Twitter with video of her four-legged friend hanging out with baby Luna. "My old man monster I love you."