Taylor Swift's Tonight Show Performance Held Special Significance for Jimmy Fallon

There wasn't a dry eye in the studio.
Taylor Swift stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to sing a song from her new album Reputation, and the performance ended up being a touching tribute to Jimmy Fallon's mom, the late Gloria Fallon, who passed away a few weeks ago.
The lyrics to Taylor's song "New Year's Day" unknowingly made reference to a special bond between Jimmy and his mom, and he couldn't help but get choked up during her performance.
See more of the touching moment in the video above!
